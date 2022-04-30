Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Hits Market Cap of $18.11 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.07254778 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

