Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMHC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 603,240 shares during the period. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

