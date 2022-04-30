Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $83.29 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

