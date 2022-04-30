HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital lowered HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 501.30 ($6.39) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

