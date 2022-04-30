Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.94.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

