Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

