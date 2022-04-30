Hyman Charles D Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.27. 3,141,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

