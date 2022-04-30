Hyman Charles D Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.53. 1,839,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

