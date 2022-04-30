Hyper Finance (HYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.00

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $15,105.68 and approximately $116.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.07254778 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

