Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $268.60

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €268.60 ($288.82) and last traded at €269.20 ($289.46), with a volume of 7650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €283.00 ($304.30).
HYQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €348.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €432.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.35.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
