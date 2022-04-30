I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $406,865.07 and $52.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00242251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.32 or 0.00561399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,548,549 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.