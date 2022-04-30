IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.46.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

