Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 20%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 105,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 172,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dana Point, California.

