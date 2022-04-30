Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 20%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 105,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 172,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)
