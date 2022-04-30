IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.26. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

