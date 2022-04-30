IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.8 days.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.