IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.8 days.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $41.48.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
