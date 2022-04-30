ILCOIN (ILC) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $6,433.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007241 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 224.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,774,234,805 coins and its circulating supply is 820,538,385 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.