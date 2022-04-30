ImageCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,071.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 46.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 51.9% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $45,971.42 and $1,071.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,481,975 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

