IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,968,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,593. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.