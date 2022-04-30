Indexed Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,235.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $997,081.55 and approximately $26,235.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.27 or 0.07271540 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056993 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.