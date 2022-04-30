Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 57829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

