Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

