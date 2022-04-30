Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

