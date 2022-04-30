Ink (INK) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (INK) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $283,756.60 and $25,021.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.93 or 0.07268485 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057420 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

