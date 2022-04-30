InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 241,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,321. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

