Innova Hits 24-Hour Volume of $185.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Innova has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $79,597.60 and $185.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 813.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

