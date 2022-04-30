Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $55,825.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

