Insider Selling: Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Sells C$32,120.00 in Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,130,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,487,821.60.

Shares of ESK stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. Eskay Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69.

About Eskay Mining (Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

