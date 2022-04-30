Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $10,587.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $10,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,248,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,261.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $10,917.50.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $11,742.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,017.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

