Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

INSM stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

