INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $205,815.00

INT (INT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, INT has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $205,815.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00243552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00100530 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.