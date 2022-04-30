Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.17 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after buying an additional 330,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Integer by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
