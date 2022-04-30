Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Shares of IART stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

