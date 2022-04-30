Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,566,700. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

