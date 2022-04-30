Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,716,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,070. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

