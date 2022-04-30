Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

INTC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

