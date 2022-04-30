Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 293.2% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 84.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 198,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 69.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 73,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

