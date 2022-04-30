Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.64 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

Shares of INTC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Intel has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

