International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after acquiring an additional 472,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.