International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $5,691,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $761.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

