InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,899 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

