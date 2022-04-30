InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

