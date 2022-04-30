InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,920 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353.

SNAP stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

