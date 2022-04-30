InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 327,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $554.39 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

