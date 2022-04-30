InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 994 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

