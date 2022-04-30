InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $172.48 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

