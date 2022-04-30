Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 4,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.