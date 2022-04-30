Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

