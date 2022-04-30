Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Barclays

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of IVR opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 280,439 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

