Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.68

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 228141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.