IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $217.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

